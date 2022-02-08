news, latest-news, illawarra-rugby-league, illawarra-rugby-league-general-manager, nigel-roy

RUGBY league has taken him more places than he ever imagined, but it will provide a homecoming for former Steeler Nigel Roy when he steps into the role of Illawarra DRL general manager. A Kyogle product, Roy was invited to an open trial with the Illawarra in 1992. It stuck enough for him to make his first grade debut in 1993, going onto play a further 26 games for the Steelers. He subsequently signed with North Sydney where he'd spend the bulk of his 157-game NRL career (the final 13 coming with the Northern Eagles merger). He made a further 108 top-grade appearances for the London Broncos in the Super League before returning to Australia. Read more: Nour hat-trick seals Steelers first-up win on the road His career as an administrator most recently sent him to the top end as NRL Northern Territory manager before the opportunity to return to Wollongong arose. Having first made the move as a teenager, it has a "full circle" feel to it. "I'm very much looking forward to continuing on the growth of rugby league in the Illawarra," Roy said. "I'm heading back to where my professional career started so I've got some close friends and contacts down there. "It'll be good to get back and I'm really excited about the future of the game in the Illawarra." Roy will replace predecessor Chris Bannerman, who held the post for eight years, on February 21 after finishing up with the NRL NT. He'll oversee senior and junior rugby league programs, with the first grade competition swelling to eight teams for the first time since 2013. The Illawarra competition forms the Southern Conference of the NSW Rugby League's Presidents Cup competition. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/6961512a-2433-4fdc-a769-52abb1f31508.jpg/r271_41_1024_466_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg