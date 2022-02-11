news, latest-news, property, real estate, Berkeley, Domain Illawarra, inspect now, affordable home, potential

Feature Property Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1 Ali Yagmur of Domain Illawarra is proud to offer this four-bedroom fibro home sitting on an impressive 720sqm of land. Offered first time on the market, this large home has options and potential with its simple design and layout. The lounge room has a cosy fireplace that is ideal for cool evenings. Featuring four bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, two living areas and two bathrooms so ideal for guests staying over. The original kitchen has no cooktop but is otherwise functional for the home cook. There is an oversized renovated main bathroom as well an an internal laundry with second functional bathroom. Enjoy the covered entertainment areas with family and friends. Garage with storage area. Over 720sqm of near level land to indulge in your green thumb and for children and pets to play in Located close to parks, schools, lake, and easy access to M1. A great family home and also a property with plenty of potential to expand. The big plus is the affordable price so don't delay to inspect this one. Contact your real estate agent Ali Yagmur from Domain Illawarra Real Estate on 0412 717 444.

