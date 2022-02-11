Christian Science, what is love?, original Christianity, Beth packer, golden rule, Mary Baker Eddy

Isn't it love that makes us happy? Isn't it love that heals our hurts and fears? Isn't love the thing that at every stage of our lives, from tiny children to now, we need in order to flourish and thrive, not just survive? Isn't it love that makes life worth living? Isn't it love and only love that can bring '...on earth peace, goodwill to men'? Love is what unites us all. No matter what our religion or philosophy, Christian, non-Christian, atheist, sectarian, love is at the heart of us all. In fact, most great spiritual thinking has the Golden Rule as a core value. Judaism says, 'What is hateful to you do not do to your neighbour.' Buddhism - 'Hurt not others with that which hurts yourself.' Sikhism - 'Treat others as you would be treated yourself.' Islam - 'Not one of you truly believes until you wish for others what you wish for yourself.' In the Christian Bible, Christ Jesus says, '...all things whatsoever you would that men should do to you, do even so to them.' Love for one another is at the core of all of them. However, this love that is such a core principle, has to be more than mere human affection. So, what then is it? The Bible does tell us very clearly when it says in 1 John, 'God is Love'. For many, that term 'God' is variously thought of as the non-physical, all good, supreme being; the governing benevolent power in our lives and of the universe. Too often though, we can also overlay our sense of God with all sorts of human traits and limitations. But, to think of the supreme, wholly good, governing power of all things, as Love, lifts our thoughts of God beyond the human into something far greater; it lifts it into the realm of the divine. It takes away a sense of the distance and unknowability of God, the humanness and variability, and brings it to the here and nowness, the closeness of Love, of what we already know within the core of ourselves. It makes love a powerful force in our lives. Love is the true essence of all religion. This is certainly true of Christian Science. I grew up in Christian Science but you can't inherit an understanding of what a religion has to offer, there has to come a point when you decide for yourself that its ideas and principles are right and good. For me it was this sense of God as Love, that helped me see its worth. Like most of us, I went through a period where I felt lost and alone, and very unloved, but it was the inner voice that kept telling how much God loved me and knew me, that blew away the darkness and brought me into the light - the light of feeling loved. It literally transformed me. In fact, the founder of Christian Science, Mary Baker Eddy, has made Love an essential quality for being a Christian Scientist. She said, "Christian Scientists, their children and grandchildren to the latest generations, inevitably love one another with that love wherewith Christ loveth us; a love unselfish, unambitious, impartial, universal, - that loves only because it is Love." It's a high ideal to live up to, but no less a standard than Jesus set for original Christianity. Original Christianity loves without discrimination; unites and never divides; values a person by the quality of character not material riches. This original standard is at the heart of Christian Science. To evaluate this beautiful healing heart, visit the informative website at christianscience.com or join the local online zoom service by emailing christiansciencewgong@gmail.com - and feel the love for yourself. If you wish to find out more information about Love being an essential quality for being a Christian Scientist, then visit the Christian Science Reading Room located next to the Post Office in Wollongong.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/cb9f4174-e11b-4924-af30-e75fa2af49bd.jpg/r0_247_720_654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Love - what a word

