Phoenix forward Jaushua Sotirio insists that revenge isn't on the mind when Wellington travel to WIN Stadium to tackle the Victory on Wednesday night. It will be the first time that the two sides have met since Melbourne prevailed 4-1 in last month's FFA Cup semi-final. Gary Hooper's goal had fired the Phoenix to a 1-0 half-time lead, but the Victory surged home on the back of a four-goal blitz within 20 minutes. Tony Popovic's men then progressed to the Cup decider, where they won 2-1 over Central Coast. Meanwhile, Wellington shrugged off that loss to beat Macarthur 3-1 in Campbelltown on Sunday. Sotirio was the star with a second-half brace as the Phoenix notched up their second straight A-League Men's victory. The result has left Wellington within striking distance of the top five, with several league games in hand. "It was an important win (against Macarthur), we definitely needed it considering where we are on the ladder. That was the chat before the game and to get the win was very important for us. Now that helps to build momentum going into the next few games," Sotirio said. "We've got the Victory now which will be a great game. We lost against them in the (Cup) semi's, but we're looking to make a turnaround against them. We actually could have beaten them in the semi's, we were up 1-0 and I had a chance, I scored, but I ended up being offside. And then unfortunately things happened and they turned it around. "But we'll go into this game with lots of positives and can hopefully keep our momentum going." Read more: Naar hungry to make up for lost time with Boomers After spending last season based in Wollongong due to COVID, the Phoenix men set up camp in Chatswood in 2021/22, playing "home" games at WIN Stadium. However, the rise of the Omicron variant has created chaos for Wellington's schedule, forcing nearly half a dozen of their games to be postponed. Wednesday will mark only Wellington's third home match this campaign, with the side winning two out of three so far. The Victory match will also continue a "February frenzy" of games for the Phoenix. Ufuk Talay's men will play five league matches in the space of a fortnight, which started against the Bulls on Sunday. However, rather than being overwhelmed, Sotirio is happy to embrace the challenge. The 26-year-old has scored three goals this season and is hungry for more. "I was very disappointed going into half-time (on Sunday) after having two chances where I definitely should have scored. But I have a great group of teammates and coaching staff around me who have such positivity and gave me that extra confidence to keep going. I pride myself in not giving up and believing in myself," he said. "I love playing games, so less training and more games is what we're all about. Recovery will be key and we've got a great group, a lot of depth in the squad, so everyone will be heavily involved." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

