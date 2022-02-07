Injured walker retrieved from Budderoo National Park in team effort

news, latest-news,

Paramedics, firefighters from both Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW RFS, and NSW National Parks and Wildlife staff were all involved in retrieving an injured bushwalker from the Budderoo National Park on Saturday. Firefighters helped cart in the paramedics' gear and used the 'mule' - a stretcher on a single wheel - to transport the walker 1.6 kilometres out after emergency services were called to the Minnamurra Rainforest Centre at Jamberoo about 12.30pm. It is understood the walker was injured in a fall. Paramedics took a woman in her 30s, as well as a young boy, to Wollongong Hospital with minor injuries.

