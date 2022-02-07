news, latest-news, Transport for NSW, Transport for NSW Traffic Alert, Masters Road Figtree, Masters Road between Springhill Road and the M1 Princes Motorway at Figtree, M1 Princes Motorway at Figtree, Springhill Road Figtree, Masters Road Figtree closure

A section of Masters Road between Springhill Road and the M1 Princes Motorway at Figtree will be closed for two nights next week to allow maintenance to take place. A Transport for NSW Traffic Alert issued today said a westbound section of the road would be closed on Monday, February 14, and Tuesday, February 15, to allow workers to carry out general maintenance, including clearing of drains and trimming vegetation. The work will be carried out between 8pm and 4am, weather permitting. Transport for NSW said a detour would be in place via the M1 Princes Motorway, Five Islands Road and Springhill Road. "Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time," Transport for NSW said, "Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time." Details: nswroads.work/srrc

