Coach Jason Wenig says the Blueys have made a great start, but the job's not done yet ahead of Wednesday night's PeopleCare Fernhill FC Youth Cup semi-final against Albion Park. Tarrawanna fought their way into the competition's final four with a 1-0 victory over Thirroul at Ray Robinson Oval on Saturday, with Kane Dorrian goal's proving the difference. The Blueys will now return to the Fernhill venue to face the White Eagles, who booked their spot in the semis with a 1-0 win over Woonona. "We always knew it was going to be a tough game. Thirroul has plenty of running and they play good football. It was a really windy day, which probably didn't suit us a great deal, but the boys hung in there to get a good win. Sometimes you need a win like that to get through to the semi's, now we can carry on and focus on the White Eagles," Wenig said. "Albion Park are definitely a strong team and a strong club. It's going to be a battle, as it should be being a semi-final. We had another trial game on Sunday and played really well, so fingers crossed the boys can get the win on Wednesday night." The clash will be the first of two mid-week semi finals at Ray Robinson Oval, with Berkeley Sports also taking on Bulli. Berkeley Sports progressed to the semis with a 1-0 win over Cringila, while Bulli also defeated Helensburgh 1-0. The Youth Cup is hosted by the Fernhill Foxes and is run as a pre-season tournament to the Football South Coast's Premier League and District League youth grade competitions, which will both kick off later this month.

