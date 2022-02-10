The MOVEMENT, The MOVEMENT Wollongong, emergency food hampers, emergency food hampers Wollongong, help for needy in Illawarra

A Wollongong based chapter of a charity that helps the needy has suspended its service due to a lack of volunteers. According to its private Facebook group, The MOVEMENT Wollongong helps those going through financial hardship by offering assistance in the form of food hampers, clothing and furniture. Members of the public can donate money, food or other items to the group, which are then passed on to those in need. Read more: Lifeline South Coast's two call centres answered more than 30,000 calls for help during 2021 The Wollongong chapter of the national charity has been running for about six years. But member Leanne Gordon recently posted on a community Facebook page that the charity would have to suspend the service after running out of volunteers to make deliveries. "For over five years we've given fresh fruit and vegetables every day. The service is free [but] due to no volunteers we will be unable to help serve our community with these hampers," Ms Gordon said. She said they had a lot of elderly clients who relied on the charity and appealed for help to keep it running. "So if anyone would like to help me save our charity with some of your free time will be very much appreciated," she said. The Mercury previously reported that The MOVEMENT has branches across Australia and New Zealand, and gives families and individuals a helping hand with emergency food hampers, clothing and toiletries. Members also provide people living on the streets with home-cooked meals or ''dine-in experiences''. Those in need can receive a regular food parcel of donated food, and can ask for specific items such as a loaf of bread or a some milk from one of the chapter's sponsors. Details: Visit The MOVEMENT Wollongong Facebook page or click here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

