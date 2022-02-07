news, latest-news, South East Melbourne Phoenix, NBL, Illawarra Hawks, Cam Gliddon, Wollongong, WEC, Justinian Jessup

The Phoenix have suffered a major setback ahead of Monday night's clash with Illawarra at the WEC, with star Cam Gliddon among four players ruled out due to a COVID scare. Just hours before the game, South East Melbourne announced that Gliddon, Dane Pineau, Reuben Te Rangi and Kyle Adnam - along with coach Simon Mitchell - will all miss the game as part of the NBL's COVID protocols. They are replaced in the squad replaced by Lachlan Barker, Tristan Forsyth, Owen Foxwell and Koen Sapwell, while Judd Flavell will coach the Phoenix. Read more: Sotirio, Phoenix hunting victory in Wollongong It shapes as a huge game for the Hawks in Wollongong, who are looking to improve upon their 6-5 season record. The side will also be keen to register a win for Justinian Jessup, who plays his 50th game for Illawarra on Monday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/b132ac8a-ff6a-4eca-9bfa-67808c4823d5.jpg/r0_30_1017_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg