Person taken to hospital after two-car accident in Albion Park

A patient has been taken to Wollongong Hospital after a two-car accident in Albion Park on Monday afternoon. Paramedics were called to Taylor Road around 4.30pm to reports of a crash. Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and paramedics attended the scene. Read more: Hurl a hatchet - Inside Wollongong's new axe-throwing venue Paramedics treated one of the vehicle's occupants, before transporting them to hospital in a stable condition for further assessment, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said. The site has been cleared and heavy traffic conditions as a result of the crash have returned to normal. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

