Experienced Hicks extinguishes Illawarra Flames in Regional Bash semi-final

A Jodie Hicks masterclass has put an end to the Illawarra Flames Regional Bash campaign. The former Sydney Sixers star was in a destructive mood, firing a quick fire half-century for Riverina in Monday afternoon's semi-final at North Sydney Oval. Hicks was eventually dismissed for 57 off 46 balls, but the damage was done as the Bullets set a target of 4-132 in a match reduced to 19 overs due to rain. Read more: Illawarra 15-year-old Delta Amidzovski ready for world stage The Flames were forced to take risks with the bat if they were to chase down the target, a situation that led to regular wickets. Illawarra fought hard, but could only manage 8-76 in response. Youngster Taleha Urszulak led the way with the ball, claiming 1-15 off three overs, including the wicket of Hicks. Coach Jo Kelly top-scored with the bat, reaching 13 before she was run out. Urszulak attempted to lead a middle-order fightback, however the task proved too great. After her effort with the bat, Hicks returned to torment the Flames with the ball, taking 4-15 off four overs. The 25-year-old is a multi-sport star, having represented the Sixers in the WBBL and Greater Western Sydney Giants in the AFLW. Her talent and class proved a step above her rivals on Monday, as she dominated with both bat and ball. It will prove a learning opportunity for the Flames young squad, officials hoping Monday's clash will act as a launching pad for future success. Illawarra were led by captain Dharmini Chauhan, herself just 20-years-old and an emerging talent within women's cricket. Monday's semi-final marked the second time the Flames have progressed to this point of the women's Regional Bash. The Flames had the opportunity to play on the SCG in 2020, where they fell to the ACT Aces. The clash between Illawarra and Riverina was the second semi-final to be played on Monday. Earlier in the day, Coffs Coast secured an 18-run victory over Newcastle. Kate Jackson was the star for the Chargers, claiming 5-18 to tear through the Blasters batting lineup.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/6fd74c32-6bf9-41e9-be87-c2466097e971.jpg/r2_420_4498_2960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg