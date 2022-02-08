community,

Singing sensation Mahalia Barnes will join keynote speaker and four-time Olympian Anna Meares at Wollongong's annual International Women's Day prime fundraiser. The powerhouse soul and blues vocalist was inspired as a child by the music of legends such as Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Ike and Tina Turner plus Wilson Pickett, has released three albums with her band The Soul Mates and will perform on the day at the IWD luncheon on May 20. Read more: Warrawong to host three-week carnival with rides for young and old "Mahalia is a wonderful Australian performer whose powerful vocals never fail to touch a chord with her audience," said Vicki Teegs, IWD Illawarra Committee Co-founder and Chair. "She also has an amazing story to tell and we look forward to welcoming her to the stage in March." Barnes will share the stage with track cycling star Meares, who became the first Australian athlete to win four individual medals at four consecutive Olympic Games. She is the most decorated and successful female track cyclist in history, having won 18 gold, 16 silver and 10 bronze medals at Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games level throughout her illustrious career. Read more: Darkes Forest cider producer serves up a new beverage The 2022 IWD luncheon at the WIN Entertainment Centre will again be pushed back until May due to continuing "challenges" with the pandemic. Tickets will go on sale in March through Ticketmaster. Meantime, applications for the IWD scholarships are still open with seven available worth $2,000 each. Scholarship applications close at 5pm on Wednesday February 9. For full details on categories and application forms, go to http://iwdillawarra.com.au/scholarships International Women's Day 2022 is on March 8 and the global theme for 2022 is #BreakTheBias. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

