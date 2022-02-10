Illawarra performers in the HSC showcase spotlight

news, latest-news,

The spotlight will be on three Illawarra performing and visual arts' students this month when the showcase season begins for the 2021 class of HSC students. Former St Mary Star of the Sea student Caitlin Ramirez has been invited to participate in the Callback Showcase. In 2022 there will be one program of Callback held in the York Theatre at the Seymour Centre. Performances will take place from February 15 to 17. The program will feature a selection of outstanding performances and compositions by 2021 HSC Dance students. At the end of each matinee performance there will be a Question and Answer session with the performers and HSC markers. Ramirez said it was mainly dance students who scored a Band 6 in their HSC subject who made the cut. Read more: A record five sets of kindy twins start at Hayes Park school The 18-year-old from Balgownie said she was very pleased with her core performance, which was choreographed by an external choreographer. "I guess this year was quite special in particular because we didn't have HSC markers watching us. It was all done and sent through by videos," Ramirez said. "That made it even harder because the whole point of this performance is to perform. I didn't really have anyone to perform to so it just makes this achievement extra special." Ramirez is doing a four-year Bachelor of Secondary Education course at ACPE ( Australian College of Physical Education), with the "hope of being a high school dance teacher one day". Former Edmund Rice College student Ben Johnston also did well in his HSC and has been selected for the OnStage Showcase. There will be one OnSTAGE program featuring group and individual performances, script writing and video drama by 2021 HSC Drama students. The season will run from February 14 to 18 in the York Theatre at the Seymour Centre. Johnston got picked for lighting design for his theatre production of Lachlan Philpotts 'Silent Disco'. His work and portfolio will now be exhibited at the Seymour Centre. "It's a great honour. I'm really happy," Johnston said. The 19-year-old, who will soon start a Bachelor of Musical Theatre at the Sydney Conservatorium, visual arts' HSC project was considered for the ARTEXPRESS Showcase. "I created three artworks nominated for ARTEXPRESS that discussed the issues around sexual assault in Parliament. "Capturing Scott Morrison and Christian Porter in school boy blazers and ties, making a link between the acts of parliament and the acts of boys' schools such as St Kevin's previously criticized for "boys club" mentality. While I captured Brittany Higgins proud and strong, using the words of her speech as messages of hope." Meantime, Zoe Gelder from Bulli High School has been selected to have her artwork exhibited in the 39th annual ARTEXPRESS Showcase. Gelder is one of 107 budding young artists from across NSW to have been recognised for outstanding achievement in the art-making component of their HSC examination in Visual Arts for 2021. Forty-three artworks selected from more than 8000 submissions are now on display at the Art Gallery of NSW, with the 2022 ARTEXPRESS exhibition to also visit regional art galleries. Gelder's exhibit is a drawing titled 'Children of the Sea', and was inspired by the elements that make up surfing and its relation to the ocean. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/c4c9c710-52a5-4914-811c-ed6bf9f88e42.JPG/r0_526_4701_3182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg