No crowd? No worries. That's the attitude of coach Ufuk Talay, who insists the Phoenix won't be too fazed about playing in front of an empty WIN Stadium on Wednesday night. The club announced on Tuesday morning that Wellington's next A-League Men's clash with the Victory would be played behind closed doors because they couldn't secure a local commercial partner for the game. Read more: Albion Park's women's football teams prepare to join forces "We've been playing away from home for the last season-and-a-half. For us, being behind closed doors doesn't change anything," Talay told media on Tuesday. "Obviously you want atmosphere within the game, that's why the players play and that support makes a massive difference. But that's something we've lacked the last couple of seasons, that support from our own supporters and fans. "At the end of the day, it is what it is and we'll go there and play the game... we need to put our best team out there as possible to win this game against the Victory."

