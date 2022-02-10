subscribers-only,

Once again our senses are jolted by a scandalous report outlining despicable workplace behaviours in a major organisation, this time Rio Tinto. This comes on top of the scandalous workplace behaviour reported in Australia's Parliament House. Rio bravely released the report, maybe with a view to suggesting that they want to deal with it. The CEO, board and the workforce have to commit to workplace behaviours that do not lead to harm. If they don't then send them to a leper colony. Decent workplace behaviours is one human right we deserve. Peter Corkish, Wollongong Thank you Tracey Ferrier for you article "Australia's bird-rich continent is no more" highlighting the plight of our wonderful Australian bird life. Perhaps Tracey would be good enough to follow up on the devastation caused to our bird life by feral cats. It's reported over one million birds a day are killed by feral cats across Australia. Colin Chapman, Rosebery I urge all our politicians to vote against the Religious Discrimination Bill. During the past week we have seen the Citipointe College debacle that clearly divided a school and caused significant upset to the majority of Australians. If the Religious Discrimination Bill had been in place last week the actions against students and staff would have been seen as completely legal, and that is not a position we should ever accept. Warren Goodall, Oak Flats Oh how I love this time of year - every four years we get Christmas twice - Oh, that's right it's election year! Santa is promising all sorts of presents that were previously knocked back. Politicians who have previously despised each other are now cuddling each other - YUK! Political parties are all promising extra funding for projects - sorry - but not for the Illawarra at this stage. As long as Santa doesn't ask me to sit on his knee. Mick Chamberlain, Dapto While it is appreciated that the government is injecting "record" money to save the Great Barrier Reef ($1 billion over the next 9 years), it does seem strange that they are also providing significant funding to the fossil fuel industry ($27 billion in subsidies over the next 3 years). This is particularly so when fossil fuels have been identified as the leading driver of climate change, and therefore a significant contributor to the decline of our reef. One has to question whether our government is truly genuine in their attempts to save our iconic reef, or whether this is just window dressing to appease voters prior to the coming federal election. Ching Ang, Magill Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

