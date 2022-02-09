How after school activities is the solution parents' juggle

subscribers-only,

The 9am to 3pm school day has been a bedrock of Australian life for 140 years, but NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet could be about to wipe clean the whiteboard. In making the announcement, Perrottet mentions the schooling day was created when the vast majority of households had a stay at home mum who was available to drop off and pick up children at unfriendly business hours. Parents across the Illawarra know all too well the juggle that occurs when it is an impossibility that you can get your child to the school gates on time or pick them up when the final bell rings. That's just part of the battle. The next step is getting them to their after-school activities, cooking them dinner, doing the homework and making sure they are washed and well-rested for the day ahead. Edmund Rice College in West Wollongong has already changed its school hours from 8am to 2pm. Australia isn't the only country to have considered a change to school hours. In England, the UCL Academy in London allowed students to turn up at 10am and leave at 5.30pm. The move was based on research that showed teenagers' brains weren't ready to learn before 10am. But changing school attendance hours for secondary school-aged children won't make a huge difference for working families. Kids in high school can navigate their way home and sort their own after school snacks out. The vast benefits here come from changing how primary education looks. In other countries, after-school sports, art classes and homework clubs are organised by schools and are free. After-school care has been a lifesaver for many families in the Illawarra. Still, if you ask parents, many would prefer their children to be at arranged sporting activities or enrichment classes like art or music. The government needs to look at how we enrich our children with sporting, social, and cultural activities as a society. Right now, those activities are accessible only to those with the money and the luxury of time. If Perrottet wants to break down structural gender barriers, extracurricular activities need to be a part of the conversation. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/4cfb14e1-ffe6-44f4-ad40-77f8bb284260.jpg/r15_309_6033_3709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg