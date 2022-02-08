news, latest-news,

A new family-friendly music festival is celebrating local musicians, First Nations artists and having a boogie after a couple of years of tough times. The Get Together Music Festival will bring together 22 artists playing on three stages over a weekend in March at the Scarborough Wombarra Bowling Club. The lineup is includes Wiradjuri musician Rhys Waite, reggae stars The Strides, rock outfit The Shed, roots/pop/reggae stalwarts Kind Tide and surf rock with Drop Legs. Read more: Eurovision royalty bringing glitz and glamour to Wollongong Colin Renton has been organising the festival with Illawarra musician Nick Garbett (of the Strides and Garfish), and said he was also excited for the Doonooch Dance Troupe to bring traditional Indigenous dance to the event along with a smoking ceremony. "So while these guys are not overly well-known big name bands, they're all at the top of their game in terms of people that have dedicated their lives to learning their craft," Renton said. "It'll be featuring a really diverse line-up of reggae, funk, soul, world blues .. and will be featuring many first nations artists." Read more: Concert series sees 49 gigs in three weeks for South Coast Other notable artists performing include Wollongong DJ Remy Brooks whose collection goes wide and deep through many different genres and decades, plus more obscure genres and flavours, such as Afrobeat, Balearic and music from South and Central America; and internationally celebrated reggae drummer Lisa Purmodh, who has performed in Jamaica with Damian Marley, and recorded extensively with Stephen Marley. "I grew up in Otford and I'm still living in the area 38 years later," Garbett said. "This place and the people around here mean a lot to me and I feel like this festival is something positive that Col and I can bring to the community. It's about getting together and enjoying great music, dance and culture in a beautiful place." Children are also welcomed to the event under supervision of a parent or guardian. Get Together Festival, March 19 to 20, Wombarra Bowlo. Tickets through: www.southcoasttickets.com.au/events/get-together-music-festival To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/2f57e620-ea1b-4467-a83a-45ad06dd2bec.jpg/r1_0_1594_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg