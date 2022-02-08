coronavirus,

At least one aged care provider in the Illawarra will seek support from the Australian Defence Force as the sector continues to struggle with staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 crisis. This week, the federal government announced it would provide ADF personnel to the sector to "stabilise outbreaks and support staff shortages". Mark Sewell, the chief executive officer of Warrigal, said he had applied for help for the organisation's Mount Terry home in Albion Park, where 22 residents and 12 staff members had COVID. Read more: No new COVID deaths in Illawarra Shoalhaven Ten of 11 Warrigal homes have had an outbreak of COVID since Christmas and tragically, 18 residents have lost their lives. "We had an enormous peak of more than 500 staff and residents with COVID... It's been really, really hellish," Mr Sewell said. He said employees who worked in administrative roles, like human resources and finance, had been working on the floor to try to plug the gaps in staffing. "It's been a great team effort, but those people need to get back to their normal work and keep things running," Mr Sewell said. While active cases had fallen to 58 across Warrigal's network and staff were returning to work, Mr Sewell said the Mount Terry residential home seemed slower to come out of the peak of infections. He hoped to get ADF support for that facility, but said the organisation's Commonwealth case manager had also managed to secure extra nurses and staff to help out. Read more: Armed robber jailed for $1100 theft from Balgownie Hotel Mr Sewell said ADF members could help with such activities as unpacking supplies, removing waste, moving residents around, cleaning, and laundry. While Mr Sewell said it would be "great" to have this assistance, there were other measures governments should have taken sooner, before restrictions were eased. He said more residents should have had their third dose of the COVID vaccine earlier, as should have staff. With the organisation doing 1000 rapid antigen tests a day, Mr Sewell said there also should have been plentiful supply of the tests before restrictions eased, as well as lots of personal protective equipment. He said staff working during the outbreaks needed an allowance that recognised their hard work, adding that Warrigal had paid its workers time-and-a-half during outbreaks. Read more: Illawarra train services stop as union takes action "We've been through hell and back, but we are coming out now, and just hope the state and federal government learn the lesson that you can't change public policy without protecting the most vulnerable first," he said. A statement from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck said the government had already provided 10.7 million rapid antigen tests to services since August, 42.9 million masks and 15.7 million gowns, and covered more than 80,000 shifts through its surge workforce initiative. The statement also said all aged care facilities in Australia had received a booster clinic. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

