Loose Ends: Towradgi dominant in Zone Open Triples

news, latest-news,

Chris Smith will skip against Shane Garvey in an all-Towradgi Park final of the 2021 Zone Open Triples following a brilliant run to the decider by both teams at host club Warilla. Smith and partners Ash Noronha and Kim Mackie (second) won four games last weekend by a combined nine shots to surprise themselves by making the final at Warilla on Saturday week. ''I didn't expect to get this far,'' Smith said after last Sunday's 26-24 semi-final win over Warilla's Wayne Crouch, Geoff Barron and the returning Aaron Spears (skip). ''With every win we grew in confidence. Now we get to take on our mates which is great for Towradgi as a club.'' Smith and partners began with a 23-19 win over Eric Haynes' Warilla rink in what turned out to be their biggest winning margin. The Towradgi side then upset the strong Figtree Sports team skipped by former State Pairs champion Matt Miles 20-18, before edging out Jason Cheadle's Towradgi rink 26-25 in a match which went down to the last shot. Smith and partners had control of their semi-final with a 25-15 lead with just four ends remaining before Warilla stormed back with a six, plus a two and a single to only trail by a shot, 25-24, heading into the last end. Smith picked up a single to seal a spot in the decider and make it four wins by four shots or less by the Towradgi trio. Smith and Mackie have both won the Zone 16 Triples with Smith victorious in 2019, while Mackie was part of a winning Wiseman Park side in 2006. Meanwhile, Shane Garvey is looking to win his third Zone Triples in anchoring a rink with two-time Zone 16 Fours champion Damien Lateo as his lead and Illawarra Under-25s rep Patch Lewis playing as the second. Garvey and partners had a first-round bye, then beat Corey Thompson's Albion Park rink 23-11, then overcame Alan McDonald (Oak Flats) 23-20 before defeating Figtree Sports' Simon Garrity, Steve Simeon and skip Dennis Cooper 28-19 in the 25-end semi-final. Garvey and partners looked to be cruising with a 13-4 advantage after 11 ends, but Cooper and partners rallied by picking up a three then a six to tie the semi 13-13. Garvey won five of the next six ends on a blazing 11-3 run to lead 24-16 and take a stranglehold on the contest. With Warilla hosting the Australian Indoor Singles Men's and Women's qualifiers from February 11-14 the Zone Triples decider will be played on Saturday February 19. Even allowing for the apprehension surrounding COVID-19 and the rescheduling of the 2021 Zone Triples into the new year, the prestigious event attracted just 24 teams, representing 12 clubs. Towradgi led the way with six teams, while host club Warilla had four teams nominate for the event. The champions will represent Zone 16 at the 2021 State Championship Finals at Ettalong BC in May. Finally, the Zone 16 Seniors Triples at Kiama BC and President's Reserve Triples at Warilla Bowls, will commence on Saturday February 26. Both finals are set for March 5 at headquarters Kiama and Warilla respectively. Robbie Warren and Chris Smith showed their class with six victories to claim the Wayne Crane Over-50s Pairs at Warilla Bowls. The Towradgi Park duo were among just two teams to win all six games and finished with the top differential of +75 to clinch the winner's prize of $3000. Derek Cooper and Craig Roberts (6wins+29) pocketed $1500 as runners-up in a top-class field of 55 entries. The champions had their most difficult match first-up with a one-shot win and from there racked up four double-figure victories to take control of the annual event. Michael Clarke and Peter Harry (5wins+53) were the best of the teams with one loss to finish third and collect $800. Brett Sims and Andrew Stead (5wins+46) were fourth; with Chris Green-Trevor Suckley (5wins+23) fifth and Peter Macauley-Peter Thelan sixth (5wins+22) taking home $300. Sponsored by Warrigal, the two-day event featured $7500 prize money including prizes for the best winner in each of the six 15-end games. Les Hughes and Andy Gillespie won the $100 mystery prize. The annual event honours one of Illawarra's greatest bowlers Wayne Crane who passed away in November 2016. Crane played 106 Tests for NSW and won 12 Zone 16 championships in a top-level career spanning more than two decades. A popular player Crane died just a few weeks after he and Warilla clubmates Jamie Mitchell and Jeremy Henry clinched the 2016 NSW State Triples. The trio were State Triples runners-up in 2014-15. Each year Warilla Bowls recognise their club legend with an Over-50s Pairs event and the latest tournament, though rescheduled due to COVID, featured an excellent turnout of 55 teams. Former champion Aaron Teys and Irish international Gary Kelly headline the men's field for the Australian Indoor Singles Championship qualifiers at Warilla from Friday. With the 2021 Indoor Championships cancelled due to COVID-19, last year's qualifiers are guaranteed a place in this year's event along with the 2022 qualifiers competing this weekend. The 2022 Australian Indoor Men's and Women's Singles Championship is at Club Tweed (formerly Tweed Heads BC) from August 15-19. The Men's qualifiers at Warilla feature a massive field of 78 entries battling for just three main-draw spots. Among round 1 qualifiers at Warilla on Friday is Peter Thelan versus Mason Lewis, while 2018 champion Aaron Teys meets Cedric Lewis at 5pm and Gary Kelly has a first-round bye. In the women's qualifiers, Vikki Wilson faces Kerrie Taylor and Kim Suckley meets Dianna Davis in round 1. Illawarra-based bowlers Steve Sprod (Windang), Shane Pascoe (Towradgi) and Corey Wedlock (Warilla), plus State Singles champion Ben Twist (St Johns Park) booked their spot in the 2022 Indoor Championships almost 12 months ago. The NSW qualifiers run from February 11-14 at Warilla, North Haven, Soldiers Point, Merimbula and East Cessnock bowling clubs. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/433847c4-c9d6-493f-ba08-db121a15c8f0.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg