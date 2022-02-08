news, latest-news,

An Albion Park groundskeeper accused of hitting another man with a baseball bat in a drunken, early morning brawl in the Wollongong CBD has been released on strict conditional bail. Clintan Clifford, 21, is facing charges of affray and being armed with intent over the November 27 incident, which occurred outside the Mr Crown nightclub. Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday said Clifford and two female friends were leaving the nightclub just after 1am when they saw a fight taking place across the road. The trio joined the fray, with Clifford seen on CCTV to grab a set of car keys from one of the women and run to their Mazda 3, which was parked about 100m away. Read more: 'Potential to end in tragedy': Man injured at Thirroul worksite He took a baseball bat from the boot then ran back to the fight and allegedly swung it at unknown man, hitting him five times in the upper body and head. Police said the footage showed the man throwing his arms up to protect his head as he attempted to block the strikes. Meanwhile, the altercation spilled onto the streets and was eventually broken up by nearby bouncers. Clifford and the two women returned to their car and left the CBD. Defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble told the court on Tuesday Clifford was arrested last month and had been kept in protective custody since his incarceration due to his father's outlaw motorcycle gang associations. She said Clifford had no memory of the incident but intended to plead guilty. In seeking Clifford's release on bail, Ms Drabble said he had recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia and now had a mental health care plan in place that outlined his ongoing treatment. Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed to grant bail despite police objections, noting he was a young, vulnerable man who had never been in custody before. As part of his bail, Clifford must live at an address in Albion Park, report to police three times a week, abide by a nighttime curfew, take all prescribed medication and see his doctor for a referral to a psychiatrist. The case will return to court at a later date. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/cb517da0-5d8b-4659-99f1-61ce16a7c74b.jpeg/r0_30_684_416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg