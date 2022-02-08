Shellharbour Council returns Kellie Marsh as new Deputy Mayor

news, latest-news,

Independent councillor Kellie Marsh has been elected as Deputy Mayor of Shellharbour in a vote taken during an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday. Last week Cr Marsh indicated she would nominate for the role to support Mayor of Shellharbour Chris Homer. She said she had the experience for the role as she was the longest-serving councillor and has previously been the mayor and deputy mayor. The vote was taken during the council's first meeting as elected officials in 2022 where Cr Marsh received five votes to Cr Petreski's four. Two former mayors attended the meeting in the gallery including Marianne Saliba and Joan Vinton, who was the city's first female Mayor elected in 2003 for a 12 month term. "I will bring something different to the role and I am quite the champion for social justice and I have a good take on the financial side of council," she said. "Financial sustainability will be important as the community is still in the pandemic. Council has taken quite a hit financially and we need to make sure we can continue to deliver the services to the community. "I have a good relationship with all the councillors and with a new mayor I would like to help in any way." Cr Marsh said she also wanted to be a voice for and provide balance for the whole community not just those who live on the coast. Cr Marsh and Cr Maree Edwards' positions as councillors could be re-contested in another election for Ward A after the NSW Electoral Commission launched legal action in the Supreme Court seeking a ruling on the validity of results after the iVote system crashed on election day, leaving thousands of people unable to cast their vote. At last week's council meeting, councillors voted to not support a council-funded re-election in Ward A, that there should be no further election in the ward and the results that stood on the December declaration should be accepted. "There has been no precedent set for the court action so we don't know what is going to happen," she said. "We have to look at what we have now and vote based on what is in front of us. At the moment we are elected councillors and I believe I'm the best person for the position and I will nominate accordingly."

