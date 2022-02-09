Local training preparing engineers of the future

news, business, engineering, training, TAFE, Soto, i3Net, drafting, skills, industry

After finishing year 11 in 2021, as his classmates prepared themselves for the HSC and a year of studying, Lucas Testa put on a collared shirt and went into an interview with Unanderra engineering firm Soto Consulting Engineers. The task for Mr Testa was not only to convince Soto chief operating officer Jim Allan and managing director Frank Soto that he was the right candidate, but also to get his own parents on board with the idea of starting work before finishing the HSC. Fortunately, for Mr Testa, his passion for engineering and mechanics won both groups over and he is now one of the first cohort of the Certificate IV in Engineering - Drafting, delivered locally in the Illawarra for the first time in years. As part of the course, Mr Testa and fellow trainee Tom Dignam will complete three days a week with Soto Engineers, working on major projects around Australia and two days a week of instruction at Wollongong TAFE. The course combines practical and theoretical training and provides a pathway for Mr Testa and Dignam to begin an engineering career locally. Previously, Soto Engineers had consistently taken trainees every year, however when TAFE withdrew funding for the course, Soto's access to new staff was cut off. Connecting with Jenny Hirst of Apprenticeship Careers Australia at an i3Net breakfast, Mr Allan explained his business's issue and the two began to work with TAFE to get the course running again. "My background was in a traineeship, and that's where a lot of our people in engineering started," Mr Allan said. "When it went away, and people stopped taking on engineering apprentices, it became a real draw down on the area." With large projects both locally and around Australia, including the reline of BlueScope's no.6 blast furnace, requiring more engineers, businesses like Soto have had to hire outside of the region to fill skills gaps. "We need trainees, we need apprentices, we need skilled people for the next five years or so at least," said Mr Allan. In the first weeks of the program, Mr Testa and Dignam have been brought up to speed on the latest 2D and 3D modelling software used in modern drafting. Already, the pair have been putting their skills into practice as part of Stoto's work on the Worsley Alumina mine, in Western Australia, while learning the fundamentals of hand drafting at TAFE. Seeing their work and models come to life in 3D has given the trainees an idea of where their career path could lead, even after only a few weeks in the job. For Mr Allan on the other hand, having new trainees come into the business gives him confidence that the next generation of engineers can be found right here in the Illawarra. "We need a depth of knowledge passed down to the younger generations, so it's not just in the heads of the senior engineers. We need to bring in young people to take up the challenge and become the engineers of the future."

