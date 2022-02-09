news, latest-news,

HARS Tarmac Days Shellharbour Airport From Friday to Sunday the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society will open the hangars and welcome visitors, with their headline piece on show being a former RAAF maritime patrol and sub-hunting Orion AP-3C Orion built in 1978. A selection of the group's 50 heritage aircraft will also be on display, as will their museum be open. Details of check-in with mandatory Covid protocols at www.hars.org.au The Illawarra Carnival Rides for everyone, showbags, dagwood dogs and plenty of games in sideshow alley. The producers of the long-standing Huskisson Carnival are journeying north to bring joy to thrill seekers with their first ever Illawarra Carnival. For three weeks this February. Tully Bay Oval will be filled with a smorgasbord of rides for the tiny tots up to adrenaline-junkies (scroll down for picture gallery), saddled up next to a side-show alley, dagwood dogs and fireworks every Saturday night. Tully Bay Oval in Warrawong, open Thursdays to Sundays from February 11 to 27. Entry to the carnival is $2. https://www.joylands.com.au/illawarra-carnival Nick Garbett - The Slider Tour Kiama, Fillmores Coming off the back of Garbett's 2018 Freedman Jazz Fellowship win, and subsequent relocation to Italy, The Glider captures a period of travel, discovery, and reconnection between old friends. The result is a meditation on colour, texture and rhythm, with musical landscapes and electronic flourishes reminiscent of Jon Hassell and Brian Eno's Fourth World, all grounded in a distinctly Australian celebration of togetherness. With most of the project's musicians still in Berlin, Nick Garbett has assembled an all star Australia-based lineup for the album's release and the NSW tour, with Matt Keegan (sax), Dave Rodriguez (guitar), Aykho Akhrif (percussion), Finn Ryan (drums) and Pat Harris (bass) all enlisted to bring The Glider to life on stage for the first time. www.fillmores.com.au Art on the Grass Red Point Artists Association 9.30-2pm at 102 Wentworth Street in Port Kembla there'll be artists stalls, art studios open, Summer Magic Exhibition across two galleries. https://redpointart.org.au/ Romancing the Tome: Valentine's Day at Society City Bookshop From 10am to 4pm, Society City at 274 Crown Street will be all loved up. Get an on-the-spot poem for yourself, a friend or your partner from poet Adara Enthaler, delve into the future of your love life with tarot readings from Lore White, and buy tickets for the 50/50 Raffle. www.facebook.com/societycitywollongong/ The Art of Storytelling Corrimal RSL Join Josh Pyke, Elana Stone (All Our Exes Live In Texas), Claire Zorn, Gary Lonesoborough for this very special afternoon of storytelling and music along with a Q&A with the talented panel. It's a fundraiser for the local chapter of the Children's Book Council of Australia, and while kids are welcome the event is targeted to adults. Tickets details through: www.trybooking.com/BRLGK Birds & Language Finissage Wollongong Art Gallery 1.30-3pm: The Language of Birds: Writers Listen 3- 5pm: Drinks with the Artists and Writers. Illawarra Light Railway Museum Tongarra The museum will celebrate its 50th birthday with train rides from 10am, plus displays of classic cars, vintage war vehicles and vintage farm machinery. For more information, visit: https://ilrms.com.au/ Lovers Lane Festival Globe Lane Wollongong The free mini festival will see performances from Jack R Reilly, Bec Sandridge, Phebe Starr, Cry Club, Totty and Chelsea Dagger pre-Valentine's Day. The festival runs from 2pm to 6pm and encourages patrons to enjoy the sounds with a bite to eat or a bevvy at the surrounding eateries like Kurtosh, Santino, The Prince and Bevanda. Entry to Lovers Lane is free, tickets are required whilepeople over the age of 16 years must be fully vaccinated to attend. Patrons are also asked to refrain from singing and dancing. To book, visit: www.eventbrite.com.au To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/71fe7d90-6d42-4085-84a3-468e5068f451.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg