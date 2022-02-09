news, latest-news,

A Google technologist and entrepreneur are among the four new University of Wollongong Council members this year. Natalie Piucco is the newly appointed graduate member of the Council, which is the governing authority of UOW and has wide-ranging oversight over matters including university strategy, finances, partnerships, and future directions. Piucco, who graduated from UOW in 2013 with a Bachelor of Business, is currently a Google technologist and engineer, working as a trusted advisor on Google's Cloud Platform to strategic accounts across Europe focusing on AI, data and innovation. Entrepreneur Katherine McConnell was appointed to the Council by the NSW Education Minister. Read more: 'Unique and rare': second Fulbright nod for UOW Professor Alex Frino The CEO of Brighte, one of the nation's fastest-growing and most innovative fintech companies, graduated from UOW with combined Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce in 1999. Professor Lisa Kervin, the research director at UOW's Early Start, was elected to the Council by academic staff. Specialising in language and literacy education, Prof Kervin has worked at UOW for more than 16 years, holding senior research and leadership positions. Read more: Major rethink of public school hours - here's how they do it at Edmund Rice Professional staff elected Eve Steinke, whose family has a long association with UOW after they emigrated to Australia from the USA in 1964 so her father could take up a lectureship in economics, to the Council. Steinke is the professional staff representative on the Unisuper Consultative Committee and is a CPSU delegate. The University Council's first meeting is on Friday, February 18.

