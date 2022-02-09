news, latest-news,

Bioluminescence, the magical looking glow that can be seen in waves and some plants at certain times, caused by living organisms, will be the subject of a free talk by local photographer David Finlay. Finlay will present the talk online through the Shellharbour City Libraries on Thursday, giving people tips on how people can find and photograph the natural phenomenon. "I'm talking about all the different forms of bioluminescence you can see in Australia, and in particular only an hour drive from the Illawarra," Finlay said. "We have them all here in this area; sea sparkles (Jervis bay and anywhere along the coast), glow worms, ghost fungi and fireflies (Cascade Falls at the base of Macquarie Pass). Read more: Landmark Wollongong building up for sale "I'll be teaching everyone who joins the online session how to find them and photograph them." Participants will learn about glowing fungi, flashing fireflies, and glittering sea sparkles. All of these have been seen in the Shellharbour area over the past year, most recently at the Shell Cove Marina in December. To register look for the Nature Talks Online on the Shellharbour City Council website. "The recent bioluminescence event at Shell Cove Marina attracted a great deal of attention from residents and visitors alike," Mayor Chris Homer said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/7c25091d-8949-43a1-8740-6c7e5c19093f.jpg/r1_0_511_288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg