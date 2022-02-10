The Reel Deal: Little stream held big secrets

news, latest-news,

Alpine correspondent Brendon sent in his latest sojourn where he found a tiny stream, long grass, clear water, loads of March flies and a few beautiful brook trout. Throw in a handful of spectacular rainbows, the excitement of fishing new water, having a stealthy approach and you have the recipe for a great day out at the top of Australia. He had a long drive in front of him, so needed to be up before sparrow's flatulence, and on the road to fish a tiny little stream he hadn't fished before. His excitement was a notch above normal as he headed on his adventure. Getting out of the car, Brendon was met with swarms of March flies, out in force for so early in the day. He set about trialing the usual arsenal of small-stream lures, but soon found they all were mostly ineffective and inefficient. If a hook even sniffed the bottom it would pick up globs and strands of green slimey weed - hardly conducive to good fishing. After cycling through a wide variety of offerings in the lure and fly boxes, a tiny little Panther Martin inline spinner was flicked out and bang - hooked up on a nice-coloured brooky. It worked a treat and was perfect for the skinny water. As it turned out, this single lure stayed on nearly all day and accounted for 95 per cent of the fish caught and released. The tiny stream was lined with long, dense grass, making the going slow and that wasn't such a bad thing as stealth and slow going was needed to stalk with any further success. The second fish of the day came soon after the first - a nice fontinalis - and he found out a solid rainbow shared the same water and it gave him a runaround trying to bury itself under every stick and undercut bank. Brendon kept exploring new water after lunch, and found a few more willing little brooks until the rainbows shut down and the brooks eventually developed lockjaw too. The trip back to the car was filled with thoughts that such a mini stream could hold and produce such quality fish. Recreational Fishing Alliance of NSW maintains the NSW Marine Park swindle continues. Now that the token consultation on the review of NSW Marine Parks has closed, the fun begins as recreational fishers sit back and see what junk science NSW Fisheries presents to justify retaining the lines on maps they call sanctuary zones or lock-outs. These invented and magical lines they believe will stop pollution, habitat degradation, government-sanctioned dumping, sewage, storm water and every other bit of crap washed into our waterways whenever it rains. With minuscule money to deal with these massive issues, recreational fishers will be locked out of many areas to appease the failed ideology of NSW Fisheries where they still think these archaic lines on maps make even the slightest difference in NSW. The Alliance wants the big issues tackled and the rest will fall into place. That's what they are saying rather than targeting and blaming recreational fishers with these paper parks. Will these lines on maps stop massive amounts of storm water run-off destroying biodiversity around NSW every time it rains? ************* The frigates have arrived. Break out the light gear, any small metal white or chromed mini slugs and head to the nearest harbour or protected headland. Use 2-to-3 kilo rated spin rods and reels with 4-to-5kg leaders. These mini torpedo shaped 'rockets' will be there one minute and gone the next but persevere, especially early morning light periods. Apart from excellent fun, they are superb flesh baits for everything that swims. Salt the fillets down and freeze. Last week's Balgownie Hotel FC comp saw Mr President, Colin Scott, weigh-in a nice catch of sand flatties pulled from the drifts around Bulli sands. Grant and son Mitchell Bonner fished St Georges Basin for snapper, bream, tarwhine, dusky flathead and flounder. ************ Entries are open for this year's Pirtek Fishing Challenge, once again supporting Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit. More than $280,000 in cash and prizes are in this year's prize pool and, for just entering, you'll go into the "On The Water Prize Draw". This is the most impressive line-up of gear ever, including $100,000-plus in cool gear simply given away to the entrants: two Stacer boats, a Seadoo Scout Fish Pro, Minn Kota Lithium package, Lowrance sounder, Berkley and Abu tackle, BAR pressure cleaner, Valvoline lubricants and Mako sunglasses. For all the info and how to enter go to www.pirtekfish ingchallenge.com.au

