The Illawarra Retirement Trust has announced it has sold its flagship aged care and retirement facility to Warrigal. On Wednesday, Warrigal CEO Mark Sewell said the acquisition of the Links Seaside Residential Aged Care Centre would expand the services the organisation provides to the older community. The 153 aged care place and 154 independent living units was located next to Wollongong Golf Course. Read more: Albion Park aged care facility seeks help from defence force Mr Sewell said the centre would soon be renamed Warrigal Wollongong and would continue to offer care services, as it had done for 55 years. "We have a strong history of serving the Illawarra community, and the board of directors and executive team have long agreed that we should grow in the Wollongong area to support even more older people," Mr Sewell said. "It aligns with our values and vision of older people living great lives through a comprehensive, local and rusted aged care system. "Our first steps will be to ensure the well-being of residents and staff concerns are addressed." Meeting in coming weeks will be scheduled to provide residents, relatives and employees an opportunity to meet with the senior managers of Warrigal and to address any questions. Warrigal will assume responsibility of the facility and staff from March 21. The not-for-profit aged care provided has 11 other care homes, nine retirement villages and hundreds of home care services across the Illawarra, Queanbeyan and Canberra. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/62fd1080-42b6-4943-a6c0-860e2a847ed4.jpg/r3_0_5306_2996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg