Josh Kerr making most of opportunity to grow through Indigenous All Stars game

Josh Kerr is a proud Indigenous man. A Ngugi, Noonuckle and Geopul person of the Quandamooka nation of Stradbroke Island, the Dragons prop is honoured to call himself an Aboriginal and share his journey of discovery. It's one that took him from a young boy growing up in Queensland with little knowledge of his heritage to an NRL star with deep connections to his ancestors. Read more: Josh Morris facing new challenge after retirement from rugby league Throughout his life there have been trials and tribulations and today Kerr admits life remains a struggle. But when he runs out for the Indigenous All Stars in Saturday's clash with the Maori All Stars, the 25-year-old will be proud to represent his people. "I wasn't really that educated," Kerr said. "I didn't know too much about it as a young person. "All I knew was I was Aboriginal. I was not as proud as I am now. I was just the young black kid in school. People were making weird jokes which I didn't understand and I just laughed with them. Looking back on it now, if I could change the past I would. "The great part about this week is learning about our experiences and educating each other and the younger generations. "It's always a privilege to be here learning. When you're educated about something you become more passionate and you can teach others some of those lessons." Having embarked on a journey of discovery, Kerr is eager to share his story. It's an opportunity the Indigenous squad usually has throughout the week leading up to the All Stars match. There are school visits, open training sessions and in past years there have been trips to remote Aboriginal communities. This year, however, has seen none of that. Another victim of the pandemic, COVID has put a stop to NRL players engaging with the community. For Kerr, who is set to play in his fourth All Stars clash, such visits are usually the highlight of the week. With those events off, the forward recognises there is only one way to make up for the disappointment. Put on a show on Saturday night. "It's always the highlight of the camp," Kerr said. "It hurts this year that we can't do it because of COVID. "All the boys look forward to going out there and helping the young community, it hurts not being able to do that. "I hate the fact we can't get out there and be role models and a positive influence on other lives. I guess we'll get the opportunity to do that on the big stage on Saturday night, so we'll have to make the most of it." Kerr has shared this week with St George Illawarra teammates Tyrell Fuimaono and Tyrell Sloan, the latter a late inclusion in the squad. The Indigenous All Stars drew with the Maori 10-10 in last season's encounter, the side determined to ensure they prevail this year. "There's been more of a serious attitude towards training. Last year we thought things would just happen, it's obvious they didn't,'' he said. "Our approach to training has been a bit more intense. Laurie's (Daley) flicked the switch a lot more, taking everything a lot more seriously. It is an enjoyable time, but we enjoyed ourselves a bit too much last year. We've flicked that switch and lifted the intensity this year."

