Towradgi sewage problems spill over again, perhaps prompting action

Residents of a Towradgi street are hoping their days of dealing with the odour of unwanted sewage may be coming to an end, with some words from Sydney Water giving some cause for optimism. The Edgar St residents have been putting up with sewage overflows for years, usually after heavy rain, in the reserve adjacent to their back boundaries. It is believed the problem is caused by tree roots penetrating into the sewer system and resulting in blockage when there is an overflow. Read more: Meet the sneakerheads: Collectors who choose a pricey way to get their kicks Signs installed in the area recently indicated the utility was aware of the problem, and a Sydney Water spokeswoman told the Mercury that video cameras would be sent up the pipes to see if there are other issues caused by the roots. The spokeswoman said there had been a sewage overflow reported late in January and this had been dealt with, but there was a continuing effort to investigate whether longer-term problems still existed. "Sydney Water responded to an overflow behind Edgar St, Towradgi on Tuesday 25 January," she said. "Crews attended the site and were able to clear the choke before commencing a clean-up of the area and installing signage. "Sydney Water determined the cause of the overflow was due to tree roots. "As a priority, Sydney Water has arranged for the pipe behind Edgar St to be inspected by CCTV to determine if there are any further issues with tree roots and if any further repair work is required." Some of the residents of Edgar St have been agitating about the sewage problems for longer than they care to remember, and aren't yet convinced the problem is about to be solved. It will be a case of believing it when they see it, Scott Neilson told the Mercury. "I'm worried they're sitting on their hands," he said. "These are long-term sewage main problems at Towradgi. We've been dealing with it for years. "It comes up right along the boundary at the back of our houses." Over years tree roots can penetrate the sewer piping and when larger objects are washed down via stormwater, the overflows can become blocked. The signage warned passers-by that there may be sewage overflow ahead in the reserve and that people should avoid the area. "We are monitoring water quality and cleaning the area," it said. These signs were removed the day after the Mercury made enquiries after being contacted by a resident. If people notice sewage leaks or problems in their neighbourhood they can call Sydney Water on 132090. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

