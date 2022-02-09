news, latest-news,

An Illawarra man accused of causing the Kembla Grange train derailment last year is yet to find a lawyer to take his case, a court has heard. Allan Martin Simpson has been behind bars since his arrest on October 27 - a week after the train ploughed into an abandoned vehicle in the early hours of the morning, causing it to derail. It is alleged Simpson stole the vehicle, a Nissan Elgrand, from a home in Flinders on the evening of October 19 before leaving it on the railway track sometime between 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock the next morning. Read more: 11th person arrested in alleged Bojlevski drug syndicate The train, with 11 people on board, hit the van just before 4.20am, causing the front carriage to detach on impact and roll onto its side. Four people, including the driver, were taken to hospital. Simpson was arrested a week later and charged with eight offences on top of 22 unrelated charges that were already before the courts. He was refused bail at the time and has remained in custody ever since. Simpson appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday via video link from Parklea prison, revealing he was yet to have a lawyer assigned to his case. He was represented by a duty lawyer from Legal Aid during his initial court appearances, however told Magistrate Claire Girotto he was still waiting for paperwork to be filed so a permanent lawyer could be assigned to his case. He then said he planned to have the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) represent him instead. Despite the apparent delay, Simpson appeared more concerned on Wednesday with the whereabouts of $2400 cash that police discovered on him during his arrest. He told the court pictures taken during his arrest show officers counting out the money, however there was no mention of it in the official police documents detailing the case. "I got arrested with $2400 [but] there's nothing in the [police] fact sheet," he said. "I got arrested with drugs as well, there's nothing about them in the fact sheet. "I want my money back." Magistrate Girotto told Simpson to discuss it with whichever ALS lawyer was assigned to his case. The matter will return to court on February 23. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/d0f2c39d-7f5e-4ab2-9f23-65a06ca001eb.jpeg/r1_0_1017_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg