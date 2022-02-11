subscribers-only,

One of the greatest roadworks ever accomplished in the Illawarra was the Southern Distributor. I remember having to go visit a friend years ago at Moss Vale and you had to drive through Dapto and on to Albion Park and then via Macquarie Pass etc to get there. And then when the bypass was put in the time taken to get to Swamp Road and onto Albion Park was significantly reduced. The Northern Distributor followed suit and although it did improve times, it was not as enjoyable a drive with the high number of lights stopping traffic but still there was a significant savings in travel time. And it was just a few years back when the Kiama bypass was completed and it meant you no longer had to drive down the centre of Kiama to go down the coast and this was successful in freeing up traffic in Kiama and reducing the overall travel time and providing drivers with a better stress-free route. And the crowning glory was the Sea Cliff Bridge - a construction so popular it is its own tourist destination. And finally we have Albion Park Rail Bypass. A bypass is usually associated with a straight line and we already had that we the Princes Highway. But now I feel the overall time to travel from Yallah to the turn-off for Oak Flats and Warilla now takes probably an extra 5 minutes. Patrick Gamble, Figtree Those who abuse or murder babies and children are severely mentally ill. They are truly insane. Their brains do not function normally. There certainly needs to be a consequence for these monstrous crimes in order to protect society. However, utilising capital punishment is merely taking revenge on the perpetrators. This is not fixing the problem. We need improved mental health/welfare services as prevention is always better than cure. The living conditions in jail sound like our current "quarantine" rules. Imagine being in "quarantine" for the rest of your life. That is a death sentence. Janet Pezzutto, Wollongong Most Illawarra residents are rusted on Labor voters and this has created a long-standing disadvantage for the region, at both state and Commonwealth levels. The Coalition will always ignore local Labor electorates and Labor will do the same thing because it knows it will always get the votes anyway. I wonder if local Labor voters consider that doing the same thing, or voting the same way, all the time and expecting a different outcome is at best unreal and at worst an absolute waste of votes. Richard Burnett, Wollongong Why doesn't Scomo do something positive for the frontline age care workers, and declare an income-tax-free category for them? Bob Young, Mount Keira Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/ef57ae8f-8644-4722-a773-f8433d9aacd4.jpg/r0_51_1018_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg