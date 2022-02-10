Price star Jamaea set for showdown with boom Waller filly Espiona

news, latest-news,

There's no easing into the autumn preparation for Robert and Luke Price's star filly Jamaea, the trainers going all-out to win Saturday's Light Fingers Stakes. The Group 2 race marks a return to Sydney for the three-year-old after a tough run in the $2 million Magic Millions Guineas. Read more: Everest still the target, but Five Diamonds an option for Count De Rupee That was a race in which the filly had no luck, was caught along the fence and jockey Tommy Berry was unable to find clear air down the straight. Jamaea is presently an $8.50 chance behind Waller pair Espiona $1.50 and Fangirl, $7.50. The three-year-old has pleased the trainers since returning home and Robert is confident she's ready to win on Saturday. "We're all-in," Robert Price said. "We're throwing all our coins in the ring. "Waller has the short-priced favourite but they're all there to be beaten, it's a real horse race. "They reckon Espiona's the next best thing but we'll see how the race pans out on the day and we'll know where Jamaea sits." While going all-out for victory on Saturday, the trainers do have one eye on the Surround Stakes on February 26. That has long been the primary target, the Prices desperate to taste Group 1 success. The stable's plans for the autumn remain up in the air, but Jamaea has been nominated for the TJ Smith Stakes, the Queen of the Turf Stakes and the Arrowfield during the Championships. Fellow Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker will arrive at Randwick on Saturday with a slightly different mindset to the Prices. Star gelding Think It Over will commence his prep in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes, the race a launching pad towards the autumn features. The six-year-old is the $4.20 favourite ahead of Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant ($5). Parker is happy with how Think It Over is progressing, Saturday the first litmus test in the lead up to the Queen Elizabeth Stakes on April 9. "He's done everything right," Parker said. "Had his normal first-up prep with two trials and I expect him to run well as he usually does first-up. "I want him to show he's back. Every time you have a good horse go to the paddock, you want to know for sure they're back. Hopefully he can run well, tick that box and we can go on with the prep." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/5535e5ac-badc-4492-b41d-bc43c7a1788b.jpg/r200_269_2607_1629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg