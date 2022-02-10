coronavirus, COVID-19 cases, Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), Shellharbour LGA, Shoalhaven LGA ', Kiama LGA, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) COVID cases, NSW Health

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) has recorded 513 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday, and one death. In its daily COVID update, the ISLHD said NSW Health was reporting the death of one person from the area - a woman in her 80s from Shellharbour Local Government Area who had been vaccinated against COVID-19. "The local health district expresses its sincere condolences to her loved ones," ISLHD said. Read more: The troubled past of the man who drowned at Shellharbour ISLHD said there were 151 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospitals in the health district as at 7pm yesterday. According to ISLHD, PCR tests accounted for 203 of the local cases while 310 were detected from rapid antigen tests (RATs). A breakdown of the PCR tests only showed 266 cases were in the Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 105 cases were in Shellharbour LGA, 118 cases were in the Shoalhaven LGA and 24 cases were in Kiama LGA. There were 12,150 COVID-19 PCR tests carried out in the Illawarra Shoalhaven for the week ending Sunday, February 6. A breakdown of the new positive cases detected by PCR test via postcode is as follows: Wollongong LGA: 2500 - 55; 2502 - 19; 2505 - 4; 2506 - 15; 2508 - 15; 2515 - 10; 2516 - 6; 2517 - 18; 2518 - 19; 2519 - 33; 2525 - 22; 2526 - 21; 2530 - 29; Shellharbour LGA: 2527 - 40; 2528 - 27; 2529 - 38; Shoalhaven LGA: 2535 - 4; 2538 - 4; 2539 - 16; 2540 - 54; 2541 - 39; Kiama LGA: 2533 - 19; 2534 - 5. NSW recorded 10,130 new cases in the 24-hour period to 4pm yesterday. Of those, 4306 were from PCR tests and 5824 were from RATs. There are 1795 patients admitted to NSW hospitals, of which 121 are in intensive care and 55 are on ventilators. There are currently 69,603 active COVID-19 cases in NSW. There were 24 deaths recorded across the state in the past 24 hours, including 15 men and nine women. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic to 1642. Of the 24 people who died, one was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s, seven were in their 90s and one was over 100. Eight of those had died had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, nine had received two doses and seven people were unvaccinated. NSW Health says older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. According to the latest vaccination rates, 95.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 94.1 per cent have received two doses. This figures has remained unchanged for the past week. Of those aged 12 to 15, 83.5 per cent have received a first dose and 78.7 per cent have received two doses - an increase of .2 per cent in the past seven days. The one-dose vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 is 44.2 per cent. The booster shot vaccination rate for people aged 18 and over is 45.7 per cent. Both the booster rate and child vaccination rate climbed by 4 per cent in the past seven days. NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or booster to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/42b049c6-362a-474c-82a1-cc016707d8de.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg