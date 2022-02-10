Everest still the target, but Five Diamonds an option for Count De Rupee

news, latest-news,

The primary target remains The Everest, but Robert and Luke Price haven't ruled out a tilt at the new $2 million Five Diamonds for Count De Rupee. The 1800-metres race for five-year-olds, announced Wednesday, shapes as the perfect progression from the Golden Eagle, an $8 million race for four-year-old horses. Read more: Kembla Grange trainers, officials still waiting for track upgrade Count De Rupee finished second in that contest last year before going on to win The Gong. The gelding completed a comfortable trial at Kembla Grange on Wednesday morning, with a second on the agenda before he begins his preparation. Nominated for the TJ Smith Stakes, the Prices are eyeing the Canterbury Stakes on March 5 as a potential starting point. Should he prove his wares in the autumn sprint features, the training duo will chase a slot in $15 million The Everest. The Five Diamonds, however, looms as a lucrative back-up plan. "The Everest is where we're heading," Rob Price said. "That's what we want to do and what we've said since The Gong, but the back-up plan's a pretty good one too. "He won The Gong with his head on his chest, he recovered like a horse that could run 2000m. ''That's the nature of him, he has a clean airway, a lovely cardiovascular set-up. "It might not be him, but we will definitely try to aim a horse at those new races, don't worry about that." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/0088b37e-fb60-491b-a8b4-3da238855f83.jpg/r1_193_3766_2320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg