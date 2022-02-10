Everest still the target, but Five Diamonds an option for Count De Rupee
The primary target remains The Everest, but Robert and Luke Price haven't ruled out a tilt at the new $2 million Five Diamonds for Count De Rupee.
The 1800-metres race for five-year-olds, announced Wednesday, shapes as the perfect progression from the Golden Eagle, an $8 million race for four-year-old horses.
Count De Rupee finished second in that contest last year before going on to win The Gong.
The gelding completed a comfortable trial at Kembla Grange on Wednesday morning, with a second on the agenda before he begins his preparation.
Nominated for the TJ Smith Stakes, the Prices are eyeing the Canterbury Stakes on March 5 as a potential starting point.
Should he prove his wares in the autumn sprint features, the training duo will chase a slot in $15 million The Everest.
The Five Diamonds, however, looms as a lucrative back-up plan.
"The Everest is where we're heading," Rob Price said.
"That's what we want to do and what we've said since The Gong, but the back-up plan's a pretty good one too.
"He won The Gong with his head on his chest, he recovered like a horse that could run 2000m.
''That's the nature of him, he has a clean airway, a lovely cardiovascular set-up.
"It might not be him, but we will definitely try to aim a horse at those new races, don't worry about that."
To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Subscribe to our newsletters
Comments
Discuss "Everest still the target, but Five Diamonds an option for Count De Rupee"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.