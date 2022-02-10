news, latest-news, Brendan Wyatt, Wellington Phoenix, A-League Women's, Illawarra, Balgownie Rangers

He may be more than 2220 kilometres from Wellington, but Brendan Wyatt is feeling right at home in Wollongong. The 26-year-old has been based in the Illawarra as the Phoenix A-League Women's team's head physiotherapist in recent months, and has now decided to return to the football field himself. Wyatt, who grow up playing the sport in New Zealand, has joined the Balgownie District League Club. "I was assistant physio to the Wellington senior men's team for the past three seasons, but with the constant relocation and COVID interruptions, I didn't really get the chance to play. But this year, I decided that I'd pile some extra work onto my plate and tryto juggle playing football as well," he said. "A mate of mine played for Balgownie for years and years growing up, and pre-season came along and he reached out to see if I wanted to have a kick around at his club. I went down, had a kick around at one of the trials and the coaches said they were keen on signing me. So I decided to play and contribute, and participate as part of the local Wollongong community. "The club's been really supportive of my role as a physio. They know my time commitments and work schedule, so they've been really flexible on what training sessions and games I can attend. They've been super welcoming of me and the Phoenix girls as well." Read more: Waves Pink Ladies look to add strength ahead of 2022 season The Auckland-born Wyatt made his club debut on Saturday, scoring a goal in the Rangers' 4-0 trial win over Peakhurst at Balgownie. Supporting him in the stands were a group of Phoenix women's players, who brought signs saying 'Brendan's Number One Biggest Fans' and 'Go Bestie'. Among that group was Wellington forward Kelli Brown, who said the club was proud to support Wyatt. "Coming from New Zealand and all living in this unique little environment, we've all become a bit of a family - and Brendan, being the physio, is part of that family. So it was only right to go and support him, he supports us through all of what we do. It was a proud moment for all of us to see him out there," she said. "He thought only a couple of were coming down, so it was a bit of a surprise for him when the whole team were there. And when he scored that goal, we went off, we made a big noise which was really cool. You could see him looking at us and he was so stoked, it was a really cool thing to be part of. "Brendan is a really down-to-earth guy who's got a heart of gold. He's always there to make sure everyone's going OK and also hype people up and make them smile, so he's an all-round cool dude and we're lucky to have him with us."

