With the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand less than 18 months away, there's never been a better time to learn to play football. And if you're a woman over 30 and looking to join a fun club, the Coledale Waves Pink Ladies might be the side for you. One of the players, Dianna Watson, said the club was undertaking a recruitment drive for their over-30s women's team ahead of the 2022 South Coast season. Read more: Albion Park clubs team up under new agreement "Our team is all about having fun, fitness and hydration therapy - we have vodka in our oranges at halftime," Watson said with a laugh. "There's actually five of us in our 50s, so we're a bit of an anomaly, and there were several of us who didn't starting playing until we were 50, so it's never too late to start. With the Women's World Cup on next year, it's a great time to play. "There's also been a lot of people who have migrated down from Sydney during this whole COVID period, so it's a great opportunity to get involved in the community."

