Voice of the Illawarra join in global radio chorus

community, VOX FM, community, radio, language, community radio

On Sunday, February 13, Illawarra community radio station VOX FM will join radio stations and broadcasters around the world in celebrating World Radio Day. Amid the rise of social and online media, radio continues to be an important source of news and entertainment for communities across the globe, and in the Illawarra. This year's theme, set by UNESCO, is "radio and trust", and for VOX FM, this translates to the role the station has played in serving communities old and new in the Illawarra. In this year's Wollongong Australia Day Awards, VOX FM was recognised as Community Group of the Year for its role in providing the community with trusted information. The award recognised VOX FM as a model for diversity in reaching out to seniors, youth, Aboriginal, ethnic and members of the LGBTQI+ community as well as sharing vaccination messages in multiple languages as part of the Vax the Illawarra campaign. Serendipitously, World Radio Day falls on a Sunday, the day when VOX FM regularly broadcasts shows produced and delivered by the Illawarra's diverse cultural community. Shows are broadcast by Croatian, Slovenian, Macedonian, Philippine, Indian, Serbian, Cypriot presenters in their respective languages. Lilian Wings, president of VOX FM, said the station had been a lifeline for various communities in the Illawarra over its 30 years of operating. "People who have come to Australia not knowing the language or any of the rules and regulations, they tune in to their language and bingo, they've got information, they've got entertainment, they've got community engagement," Ms Wings said. To mark World Radio Day, VOX FM will be holding an open studios day at 11 Tallegalla Street, Unanderra. Presenters will share a dish from their culture with visitors. Also in attendance will be Lord Mayor of Wollongong City Council, Gordon Bradbery, Wollong MP Paul Scully and community representatives. The event will be the first in person event open to visitors at the new studios since the station moved in two years ago and kicks off the volunteer-run radio station's fundraising events for the year. "We speak the truth," Ms Wings said. "106.9 VOX FM, the voice of the Illawarra."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/0eaf0e70-45b4-41d4-8c0f-0c3d41033ea9.jpg/r0_297_5157_3211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg