Former Wallaby Glen Ella backs Australian rugby to emerge from lean run

Former Wallabies legend Glen Ella is confident Australian rugby will emerge from a dark period. The Wallabies have endured a tough stretch, a period that started with a quarter-final exit from the 2019 Rugby World Cup and saw the code in dire financial straits as the pandemic struck months later. Read more: Price star Jamaea set for showdown with boom Waller filly Espiona Two years on and the signs are more positive. Australia enjoyed improved results on the field in 2021, while the launch of Super Rugby Pacific has breathed new life into what was a tired format. As a former Wallaby, Ella admits the past few years have been tough to watch. He's confident, however, rugby in the country is on an upward trajectory. "I know we haven't had the best record," Ella said. "Especially in recent years, but there is some potential there. "We just need to get together, find out the best 23 and keep on playing them, instead of chopping and changing. "It might be hard, but we've got to get those combinations together so they can start to win. They're not far off winning, but still have some lessons to learn." Ella was speaking ahead of Friday's official launch of the 50th edition of the Kiama Sevens. The event, which will be held on February 26, was one the fullback regularly competed at in a star-studded Randwick side. It was a squad that included Glen's brothers Mark and Gary, along with fellow Wallabies David Campese, Simon Poidevin and Lloyd Walker. The team claimed numerous Kiama Sevens titles and Ella said the importance of the format in developing rugby players cannot be understated. "It's a good starting point, especially with young people who haven't had a lot of exposure to rugby. It gives them an opportunity to show their wares. "There's more space, it's not as structured as the XVs game. It's almost like a big game of touch on an open field. "It's where my love of rugby started, rugby was more suited to our game in those days. We could show our wares, show our skills. "Rugby sevens is a big starting point for young people who want to get into rugby. It's a good way to start with sevens and then progress to XVs." While Ella has previously held roles with numerous international teams, including the Wallabies and England, the 62-year-old has turned his focus to the grassroots. Having moved to Nowra last year, Ella is now committed to helping develop the next generation of players coming through. He has a particular focus on Indigenous athletes, with rugby well behind rugby league and AFL in providing pathways to Aboriginal footballers. Ella knows it's an untapped talent pool and he's hopeful more Indigenous players will wear the gold Wallabies jersey in the future. "There's a couple of Indigenous teams playing in the Kiama Sevens," Ella said. "I'll latch myself on to the male team and help out where I can. "There are some talented Indigenous players in rugby, we just need a few more of them. "We need to get some promotion around how good Indigenous players are. Rugby league and AFL have got an abundance of great Indigenous players, we need to explore a few more in rugby."

