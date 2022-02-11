Brancato setting the platform for Northern Districts as Cricket Illawarra season heats up

news, latest-news,

Northern Districts captain Jono Fowles has backed opener Justin Brancato to continue his destructive run of form when the Butchers face Corrimal on Saturday. The wicketkeeper is the competition's leading run scorer, with 237 at an average of 39.5. It's a season that includes a decisive 77 in Northern Districts victory over Balgownie, along with a crucial 59 to help lead his side past Helensburgh. Read more: Former Wallaby Glen Ella backs Australian rugby to emerge from lean run Fowles credited Brancato's commitment throughout the season for the run of form and predicted another big innings against the Cougars at Ziems Park on Saturday. "Justin has been training so hard, he deserves the runs he's been getting," Fowles said. "He's just playing his own game, he's a bit aggressive and has been picking his zones during games. "You can see he's in form, he's got his eye in, so hopefully it continues through the season." While Brancato is a seasoned campaigner, it's not just the senior players who have stood up this summer. Northern Districts are filled with a mix of youth and experience, youngsters like Tom Williams and Bailey Leadbitter hitting the ground running in first grade. Leadbitter has excelled with the ball throughout the summer, the 17-year-old leg-spinner proving a reliable wicket-taker. "It's so handy to have depth in the bowling line-up," Fowles said. "Bailey fits in so well, he's a really good leg-spinner and a really good guy to have around the team. "He's keen to have the ball in his hand and bowls better against the better batsmen. "It's great to know if our strike bowlers aren't bowling well, I can give Bailey the ball and he'll be able to land it. "He's often a partnership breaker. When there are two set batsmen in I know I can rely on him." The Butchers sit fourth on a congested ladder, just two points ahead of fifth-placed Uni. Dapto are one point back in sixth. Wests lead the way, eight points ahead of Keira, with Wollongong third. Corrimal appear out of the finals hunt, the Cougars down in ninth. Fowles said that makes Saturday's clash even more important for his side, the Butchers determined to win a match they should dominate on paper. "From second place to sixth place, we're all so close together," he said. "I'm hoping over the next few weeks we can put our best foot forward,'' Fowles said. "Bonus points are going to be massive. If we play our best and we're in a position to at least attempt to get the bonus point, it would be amazing." The weather has already impacted this weekend, with two matches washed out. Balgownie's clash with Port Kembla has been abandoned, while Helensburgh will not take on Wollongong after Rex Jackson Oval was deemed unplayable. It is hoped the two other matches will proceed, Dapto looking to return to form when they play Keira. Finally, University are chasing a third-straight victory when they play competition leaders Wests. Saturday February 12 11.30am: CORRIMAL v NORTHERN DISTRICTS at Ziems Park DAPTO v KEIRA at Reed Park UNIVERSITY v WESTS at University Oval. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/d9993ce2-6a83-456e-9e10-b1bebea390d1.jpg/r1_156_3051_1879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg