If you or a Queer identifying loved one needs support through a period of stress, there are many avenues available, from local groups like the Illawarra Rainbow Community to National organisations like QLife. For LQBTIQA+ communities, this support is vital. With debates around religious descrimination and trans rights splashed across the news cycle, it can be a stressful and uncertain time for queer communities. Local, state and national organisations and community groups exist for support. The Mercury has compiled a non-exhaustive list for those in need. Urgent Support Local State National The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/f1dd2638-2a99-43b7-ae13-009976db2d74.jpg/r1_0_1017_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg