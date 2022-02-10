Need help? Here's a list of local LGBTIQA+ support services
If you or a Queer identifying loved one needs support through a period of stress, there are many avenues available, from local groups like the Illawarra Rainbow Community to National organisations like QLife. For LQBTIQA+ communities, this support is vital.
With debates around religious descrimination and trans rights splashed across the news cycle, it can be a stressful and uncertain time for queer communities.
Local, state and national organisations and community groups exist for support. The Mercury has compiled a non-exhaustive list for those in need.
Urgent Support
- Lifeline - 13 11 14
- Kids Helpline - 1800 551 800
- Beyond Blue - 1300 22 4636
Local
- Illawarra Rainbow Community - A community group for the LGBTIQA+ acronym and all Allies to share, meet new friends and learn from each other. Visit the group's website or find them on Facebook.
- Illawarra Shoalhaven Gender Alliance - Information, support and events for the local trans and gender diverse community. Visit their website or find them on Facebook.
- Rainbow Underground - A non-for profit queer organisation running social events for all queer persons in the Illawarra, Highlands & South Coast. Find them on Facebook or Instagram.
- Headspace Wollongong - The local headspace branch for the National Youth Mental Health Foundation, where young people can access free mental health services and other support. Visit the branch on Atchison St or call their team on (02) 4220 7660.
- Trans and Non-binary: Illawarra Rainbow Community - A group for local trans and non-binary people to connect and share information. Find them on Facebook.
- Allsorts - Wollongong University Queer Collective - Student run support and social group for people who identify within the queer spectrum. Find them on Facebook or email them at uow.queer@gmail.com.
State
- ACON- Health support and information for LGBTI people and people with HIV. Visit the group's website or call them on 1800 063 060.
- Twenty10 - Apecialised support services for young people aged 12-25 including housing, mental health, counselling and social support. Visit their website or call their support line on (02) 8594 9555.
- TransHub - A digital information and resource platform for all trans and gender diverse (TGD) people in NSW, their loved ones, allies and health providers, with a list of gender-affirming doctors. Contact them through their website.
- The Gender Centre Inc. - Provides support and information to trans and gender-diverse people in NSW. Visit their website or call them on (02) 9519 7599.
National
- Qlife - Australia-wide anonymous and free LGBTI+ support for people wanting to talk about sexuality, identity, gender, bodies, feelings or relationships. Contact them on 1800 184 527 or webchat 3pm-12am.
- BlaQ - Committed to elevating the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQ+ community through sharing, support and connection. Visit their website or find them on Facebook.
- Black Rainbow - Mental health support and suicide prevention for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBQTI+SB peoples. Visit their website or find them on Facebook.
- LGBTIQ+ Health Australia - Australia's national peak health organisation providing health-related programs, services and research focused on LGBTIQ+ communities.
- Minus 18 - Resources, guidance and social events for LGBTIQ youth. Read more on their website or visit them on Facebook.
- Trans Pride Australia - Social and support group for trans and gender diverse people and their loved ones.
- Intersex Peer Support - An intersex peer support and advocacy group for people born with variations in sex characteristics and their families.
- The Pinnacle Foundation - Provides educational scholarships, mentoring and opportunities for young LGBTIQ+ Australians. Visit their website or contact them on +61 411 111 154.
