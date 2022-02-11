news, latest-news, Bulli, Tarrawanna, Artie Miranda, Youth Cup, Football South Coast, PeopleCare, Fernhill FC

The South Coast's first youth-grade silverware of 2022 will be on the line when Bulli and Tarrawanna go toe-to-toe Saturday afternoon. The sides will face off in the PeopleCare Fernhill FC Youth Cup's final at Ray Robinson Oval. The Blueys thrashed Albion Park 4-1 on Wednesday to book their spot in the decider, while Bulli defeated Berkeley 4-2 in the other semi-final. Bulli coach Artie Miranda said it was far from a perfect performance, but his side was excited for the final. "We probably made it a little bit harder than it should have been. We had a few chances that just couldn't find the back of the net earlier in the game," he said. "We expect a tough match on Saturday. I haven't watched too much of Tarra, to be honest, but what I've been hearing is that they're a good side. But we'll just worry about ourselves at the end of the day. It's about giving the boys some game time before the main event." Read more: Phoenix physio finds second home in the Illawarra Bulli finished sixth on the youth-grade ladder in 2021 before the season was cut short due to COVID. But there are plenty of personnel changes this off season, with Miranda boasting a new-look squad this year. "Considering we only had about six existing players from last year's squad, it's a fairly new team. We've just worked hard during the pre-season and tried to get the boys to gel together and so far, so good," he said. "A few of these players haven't been exposed to some structured football, so a fair bit of work has gone into that in pre-season. ''And we've got some young players in there who are quickly learning." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/1496980d-2720-4fa1-84ca-4bd158032b43.jpg/r0_101_945_635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg