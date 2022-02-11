news, latest-news, Warilla Barrack-Point Surf Lifesaving Club, Warilla, Summer Iron Classic, Illawarra, SLSC, NSW South Coast, Ironman

Warilla Barrack-Point Surf Lifesaving Club is ready to unveil the next wave of Ironman stars when the Summer Iron Classic returns on Sunday. The club will welcome men and women from across the state, who will be competing in swim, run, board and ski disciplines. Participants will range from under-10s through to opens. Warilla Barrack-Point SLSC is excited to host the competition again, after last year's event was postponed due to COVID. With a prize purse close to $12,000, the event is one of the richest on the NSW South Coast and is set to attract a large pool of talent, with $2000 on offer for the winner of the male and female open categories. Read more: Former Wallaby Glen Ella backs Australian rugby to emerge from lean run It's been a big few weeks for Warilla Barrack-Point SLSC, following their second-placed finish at the NSW Country Surf Titles, narrowly beaten by Cudgen. Then, two former members took line honours in the Nutri-Grain Iron Series. Ben Carberry won his maiden title at the final event of the season, while Ali Day took out the overall series title.

