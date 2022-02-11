news, latest-news, Scarborough Wombarra, Surf Life Saving, SLSC, Ben Hamill, SBSV, IRB

Scarborough Wombarra Surf Life Saving Club have started 2022 in style, christening their brand new side-by-side vehicle by putting it to good use over a busy summer period. The SBSV tows the unit's inflatable rubber boat and all other essential equipment on and off the beach on patrol days and nipper days. The club has been going from strength to strength in not only increasing its active patrolling member base and exposure in the community, but to also ensure the hard-working members have the right tools and equipment to make the job as trouble-free as possible. In taking delivery of the new unit, it will save committee members from having to work hard raising money through business support and fundraising events. The SBSV purchase couldn't have been achieved without the support of the IMB Community Foundation. The club's previous SBSV was more than five-years-old and dutifully maintained by club members, but was starting to age. "The IMB foundation are an amazing institution, the amount of money they put back into the community is to be commended. They support a wide range of hard-working charities and volunteer groups that help make so many lives better, and we are eternally grateful for the support they have given our club this season," club president Ant Ritter said. "For a surf club in the Illawarra with a much smaller profile than some of the larger clubs, this really is a huge win, The IMB Foundation have been able to help this club co-fund an expensive piece of essential surf lifesaving equipment with a well-received grant. "We would also like to thank the team at Nowra Polaris who we purchased the unit from, they couldn't have been more helpful or understanding of what we needed at what we had to spend." Read more: Summer Iron Classic back in Warilla The club has gone through a massive recruiting drive over the last two years, keeping chief trainer Bindi Adams on her toes and educating a plethora of local kids and adults who have all been keen to get in and become involved. The club even went old school, with two letterbox drops in the area to attract new patrol members and it's paid off a treat. From a few years ago only having 17 active patrol members, the club has grown substantially and now has close to 60 patrol members. Not only does it take the load off members of having to fulfil all day patrols as in previous years, but they have reverted to the traditional half-day patrols. "We want to give members the opportunity to achieve new lifesaving awards and to be more involved, and then even possibly help educate new bronze members coming through down the track," club captain Ben Hamill said. 'From having two or three IRB crew for example a few years ago, we now have six, with more keen to obtain that particular award. All of those members are willing to go out on the boat out as much as possible and engage and encourage the younger kids so they can become involved and active on patrol days then possibly become drivers." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/55c95eeb-e35f-42e7-8326-db00642e1f1c.jpg/r0_139_4032_2417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg