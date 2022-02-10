news, latest-news,

Wollongong Police are appealing for any witnesses to a Bulli Tops car crash late last month. The police are investigating a fail to stop motor vehicle accident that occurred on Monday, January 31. The incident involved a white Hyundai Kona and a Blue coloured truck travelling southbound near the Princes Highway and Appin Road junction. Police are seeking witnesses or possible dash camera footage. To help or provide information call Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The link to Crime Stoppers (Help us) is on Wollongong Police District Facebook page, where any information can be supplied anonymously if required. Those doing so need to quote E87107068 post number. Read more: Man accused of Kembla Grange train derailment yet to find a lawyer To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

