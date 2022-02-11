Kookas batsmen challenged to match bowlers performances

news, latest-news,

The Kookas bowlers may be firing on all cylinders, but captain Paul Clarke recognises his batsmen must step up if his side is to remain inside the South Coast top four. Kookas have won two in a row, victories over Oak Flats and Shellharbour lifting the side into third. Read more: Price star Jamaea set for showdown with boom Waller filly Espiona Mark Damoiseaux and the bowling attack have led the way, rolling the two sides for 64 and 81 respectively. Kookas were only defending 188 and 144 in those games and Clarke knows such a total won't be enough against The Rail on Saturday. "We've got a side that can compete for the top four if we continue down this path," Clarke said. "Our bowling has put us in good stead, it's up to our batting to lift. "We need to give the bowlers a reasonable total to be bowling at. It's not sustainable to be trying to defend small totals against the teams we've got coming up." The Rail enter Saturday's game full of confidence after a victory over Albion Park. The Razorbacks are currently in second place and boast a talented batting line-up led by Jarrod Colliss. Kookas focus will be on bowling tight lines and building pressure. It's simple, but Clarke knows it's a winning strategy if executed well. "We've hit a lot better areas and bowled as a group. Rather than being totally reliant on one person, we've bowled in partnerships and each guy has done the same job. "Everyone knows what we want to do, it's not rocket science, it's just about being able to apply it if we do get on the ground on Saturday." Elsewhere, Oak Flats host Lake Illawarra and Albion Park will play Kiama. Shellharbour have the bye. Saturday February 12 12.30pm: KOOKAS v THE RAIL at Oakleigh Park OAK FLATS v LAKE ILLAWARRA at Geoff Shaw Oval ALBION PARK v KIAMA at Keith Gray Oval Bye: SHELLHARBOUR. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/33839e64-03b5-49cb-be1a-c4044f560531.jpg/r0_145_2845_1752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg