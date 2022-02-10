coronavirus, NSW Health guide to hospital visitation, Can you visit someone in hospital, NSW Health, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD)

Visitors are set to return to hospitals in the Illawarra on compassionate grounds, including to see a loved one at the end of their life, under new NSW Health guidelines announced today. Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) said it was reviewing the new guidelines surrounding hospital visitations and will soon provide an update on what it means to hospitals in the area. It comes eight weeks after Illawarra public hospitals banned visitors in response to rising COVID case numbers brought on by the Omicron strain of the virus. The move left Illawarra families unable to visit loved ones in hospital and even resulted in a father missing the birth of his child. Read more: Wollongong, Shellharbour hospitals change visitor rules as COVID cases rise NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet today announced the easing of restrictions surrounding visitors to NSW public hospitals, which were outlined in the NSW Health guide to hospital visitation. NSW Health said it would continue to focus on providing a safe health service for patients, their families and carers, and staff, "while we provide kind and compassionate care". "As NSW residents continue to strongly support the COVID vaccination program and as we start to see the number of COVID-19 cases in our community decline, we are making changes to increase visitor access to our hospitals," NSW Health said. Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) records 513 new COVID-19 cases, one death "Dependent upon local conditions, such as a local high risk of COVID-19 transmission, hospitals may need to risk-assess visitation and implement further safety measures to manage the risk of patients and staff contracting or transmitting COVID-19. "However, in such instances, hospitals must apply as far as practicable care and compassion, and allow visitors." NSW Health said that on the basis of compassionate care, people would be allowed to visit a patient if: NSW Health said that in order to "further limit risk of COVID transmission in some situations", hospitals might continue to have limits on the number of visitors at the bedside at any given time. A request to visit a person in hospital who has COVID would also need to be "clinically assessed and some restrictions may apply". "All visitors will be screened on entry and must agree to wear a mask and other personal protective equipment as necessary and follow the advice of healthcare staff at all times," NSW Health said. Visitors will only be able to gain entry to a NSW public hospital if they: Some discretion may be used in certain situations. Details: To view the full NSW Health guide to hospital visitation click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/5920f07f-8b52-46f2-bc96-843866d9235c.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg