Big Fat Smile CEO Jenni Hutchins is ecstatic anytime one of the providers 42 early learning and care services does well. But she was "beyond chuffed" when Bellambi Point Community Preschool (BPCPS) received the highest rating a service can achieve under the National Quality Framework - a standard to which all early childhood education and care services are held to account. "Too often Bellambi is mentioned in a negative way. This is great for our centre and the community it serves," Ms Hutchins said. BCPS has been awarded an Excellent rating by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA). Only services rated as 'Exceeding National Quality Standard' in all seven quality areas can apply to ACECQA for the Excellent rating, something held in extremely high esteem by the sector, and one which is held for three years. Bellambi was one of only 15 services from the 5385 in NSW, and 38 services from the 15,417 services nationally, to be rated as Excellent. "This Excellent service is situated within one of the more vulnerable communities in Wollongong, which has a high proportion of public housing, it is a community which is viewed, more broadly with stigma and one which has had its fair share of challenges. In this community one of the 15 Excellent services in NSW, exists," Ms Hutchins said. "Congratulations to the Bellambi Community Preschool team, led by Cassie Edwards. They are dedicated, committed, focused and consistent. They are predictable, passionate and intuitive. "They are detailed, caring and loving. They work in partnership with our children, their families and the community. "The Excellence Award is recognition of their work and dedication and highlights our collective commitment to a daily focus on excellent outcomes for children." Among other successes, the Excellent rating highlighted Bellambi Point Community Preschool's inclusive partnerships with children and families. Of particular note has been the work that the service has undertaken with the local primary school to improve the long-term educational outcomes of children in the community. Over the past two years, Bellambi Point Community Preschool has collaborated with staff from the local primary school to increase the participation of families and children in the school's orientation program after observing a very low participation rate. "Big Fat Smile believes that all children have a right to exceptional education and care. Our educators and staff across all our locations strive for excellence each day; here at Bellambi Point Community Preschool, through a national assessment process, this has been formally recognised," Ms Hutchins said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/d6d2e45e-a042-4c6a-bf76-202d6386a25e.JPG/r3_582_6716_4375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg