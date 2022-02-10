subscribers-only,

I firmly believe that the only way left to get through to the muggles running Wollongong City Council is to hold a seance. You can push fancy slogans like Shop the Gong until the cows come home, but until the car parking nightmare in our city is resolved, Shellharbour Square and Warrawong are the best shopping locations to head to when driving a car. The sickest council joke of all is there for all to see at the congested intersection of Tarrawanna Road and Underwood Street in Corrimal. A giant parking sign still tempts the unwary motorist to park their car at a non-existent large car park that has for years disappeared under a medical centre. An area that once held everything from Spring into Corrimal, to 300 parking places, was sold off years ago. No place to park is a carbuncle on the backside of progress in this city, and our so-called progressive council wouldn't have a bloody clue. Dave Cox, Corrimal Australia's leading women and men's cricketers have launched an initiative to have solar panels installed at local cricket clubs, starting with selected clubs as a precursor to unlocking the solar potential of thousands of clubs across Australia. It would be an opportunity to develop a model that could be used for local clubs in many sports, to roll out solar renewable energy to enable clubs to save money and invest in club resources and player development. The organisation formed is Solar Clubs and is an initiative of ' Cricket for Climate'. One of the issues could be that Australian Cricket has a major sponsor in an energy provider and energy producer based in coal, gas and fossil fuels. Obviously there will need to be a meeting of minds, to deal with the conundrum of decarbonisation of the economy! Peter Corkish, Wollongong In light of former Australian of the Year Grace Tame, giving such a prestigious honour an embarrassing 'black eye' - particularly given her most recent provocative political statements, the time is now considered ripe to remove her from a long list of former and worthy AOTY luminaries. DJ Preece, Wollongong People who believe in democracy and humanity remember the CCP's appalling record of slaughtering hundreds of thousands, probably millions, of people in the past and today - people who stood in its way. The CCP's disappearing or slaying of people who won't conform is unlikely to ever end. Richard Burnett, Wollongong

