The Steelers will hope to make it a perfect two from two to start 2022 when they return to Collegians Sports Complex on Saturday. Glenn Buffolin's side opened their SG Ball account with 28-16 away victory over the Sharks last weekend, with centre Jack Bostock grabbing a treble for the winners. The Steelers now return home to face the Victorian Thunderbolts, who started their junior representative season with a 46-0 thrashing at the hands of Penrith. However, despite that blowout result, Buffolin refuses to underestimate his team's next opponents. "They were be hurting from that loss. But from what I've seen, they're a big, strong and physical side, so I don't really know what went wrong with them against Penrith. But I'm sure they're going to bounce back," he said. "But our boys are pretty happy with themselves. I was pleased with the resolve that they showed last week. The first half was a bit scrappy and then Cronulla came back into the game and it could have gone either way, but the boys dug in and found a way to win. It was pleasing that they stuck to it. "There's a few things to play for this week. We've got the home ground and we want to win back-to-back weeks and start building a bit of momentum. One of the young fella's grandmothers sadly died too, so the boys want to rip in for him. They're all pretty keen this week." Read more: Bulli eye off Youth Cup title victory The Steelers SG Ball side will be one of three Illawarra teams on display at Collegians on Saturday. Alicia-Kate Hawke's Tarsha Gale Cup squad will look to secure their second straight win when they tackle the Sharks, while the club's Harold Matthews outfit face the Central Coast Roosters. It shapes as a crucial game for the young Steelers, who are keen to bounce back from last weekend's 30-10 defeat to Cronulla. "It was a disappointing performance. At times we lacked a bit of energy and this week, we're really focusing on ensuring that we bring the energy to the game and re-set our platform for the rest of this season," coach Aaron McDonald said. "It's only a short season so we don't want to miss our start completely. We need to try and get back on the scoreboard, and play the kind of footy that we want to play." Read more: Brancato setting the platform for Butchers However, the task doesn't get any easier against a strong Roosters outfit. "They're a tough, competitive side. They were in the Andrew Johns Cup grand final last year and defeated Illawarra in that, so it's a re-match for a lot of our boys," McDonald said. "They've got some big bodies and plenty of talent, and they obviously showed that last week against Penrith (Panthers won 16-18). We expect a really tough game." In other rep footy, the Illawarra South Coast Dragons' Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns Cups sides will face Macarthur Wests Tigers at Sid Parrish Park on Saturday.

