news, latest-news, Group Seven All Stars, Group Seven, Indigenous Al Stars, Nathan Ford, Ryan James, Mason Harrison

It may be a pre-season clash, but Nathan Ford is preparing for a physical contest when his Group Seven All Stars take on the Indigenous All Stars on Saturday. The contest will have plenty of meaning for all involved, Mason Harrison's Indigenous side eager to get a win before their NRL counterparts take to CommBank Stadium later in the evening. Ryan James will captain a talented team, while Ford leads a Group Seven All Stars side that also features Judd Collyer and Hamish Holland. The match also doubles as a selection trial for the Group Seven representative side, adding to the importance of the contest. Ford said his side is determined to prevail but knows they will have to be at their best to get the win. "The way these guys play, it will be tough for us defensively," Ford said. "They'll throw the ball around, they'll move the ball. "There's a couple of great players there, RJ's a Country Rugby League rep, so to go up against those guys I think it will be a tough game." Read more: Illawarra Steelers aim to keep building momentum on return home The match will be played at Nowra's Rugby Park, with ladies league tag at 1pm and the men at 3pm. Indigenous forward Buddy Braddick will line up for his first All Stars clash and he's looking forward to playing in front of a vocal crowd. "It's always a great honour to play for you people," Braddick said. "There's a big community in the Group Seven of Aboriginal players. "Rugby league helps us build structure and stability, it's a great pathway to help us stay on track." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/23e80645-6150-402a-b03c-57b212f617e6.jpg/r0_310_5472_3402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg